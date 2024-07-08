 Skip to main content

Google Maps may be testing ‘quick detour’ pop-up ads during navigation

Google Maps is a widely used tool for getting around, but it seems the app is testing an aggressive new ad format where ads pop up during navigation to recommend a “quick detour.”

First spotted by Anthony Higman on Twitter/X (via SERoundtable), Google Maps seems to be testing out a pop-up during navigation that directs users to add a stop at a nearby sponsored location. The pop-up appeared while driving somewhere near Atlantic City based on the screenshot. It was advertising a convenience store chain, “Royal Farms,” that strings from New Jersy to Virginia.

The ad format apparently showed up as the driver passed by the location and prompted them to add a stop on their route. It’s clearly marked as being “sponsored,” and it does not appear that the “add stop” counts down or automatically kicks in. A cancel button is equally prominent.

Google’s Waze app has used similar ads during navigation for a while, but this is the first time we’ve seen the idea implemented in Google Maps. Notably, this report comes from someone using Google Maps on iPhone. It’s unclear if this is also happening on Android.

That said, it seems this is being tested in a very limited capacity so far. Google has not yet offered any insight on this test.

Have you seen this pop-up ad on Google Maps? Let us know in the comments below.

