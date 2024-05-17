Simplified Google Maps bottom bar rolling out on Android

The new Google Maps bottom bar, which we spotted at I/O yesterday, is starting to roll out on Android.

Google Maps is simplifying the bottom bar to Explore, You, and Contribute. The first and last tabs are unchanged, but You incorporates the functionality of Go, Saved, and Updates.

You retains the same bookmark icon as Saved and keeps the general design. There is no longer a search bar at the top, with Notifications and business Messages accessed from the top-right corner. Alerts can badge the bottom bar icon. Meanwhile, “Go” is now a list called “Saved trips” in a de-prioritization.

Current vs. upcoming

Google Maps is still not using a tall Material You bottom bar or Dynamic Color. That said, the app is set to adopt the expressive image carousel, like Google Photos.

So far, we’ve received one report — version 11.127.x — of the new Google Maps bottom bar rolling out on Android in recent days. Google announced the “cleaner home screen” in late March to “give Maps a fresh new look.” There should also be “new pin colors that make it easier to find places on the map.”

