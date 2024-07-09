Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak points to more fun colors

Our March report that the Pixel Watch 3 would come in 41 and 45 mm sizes also revealed that Google is working on new headphones. Possible colors for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have now leaked.

Compared to the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 3, not much is known about Google’s upcoming earbuds. “Pixel Buds Pro 2” is the most likely name looking at other products in the lineup.

Dylan Roussel today shared what colors the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might be available in. We have a fairly standard “Haze” (gray) and “Porcelain” (beige) before we get into the fun colors.

“Raspberry” looks to go hand-in-hand with the pink Pixel 9 that has emerged, while “Mojito” is a bit more green than the Lemongrass we have today.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in 4 fun colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain and Haze. 👀



I cannot wait to get my hands on some mojito Pixel Buds Pro 2! 🍸 pic.twitter.com/oF1xYbqaap — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 9, 2024

It remains to be seen whether these are final color names for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 or if they’re just codenames. As always, Google keeping up the vibrancy is nice, even if it’s just (presumably) for a circular dot that sticks out of your ear.

It’s nice that Google is keeping up the vibrancy of the current Pixel Buds Pro. They fit right in with Coral, Bay, and the aforementioned Lemongrass.

Google announced Pixel Buds Pro in May of 2022. Two years for a follow-up sounds about right, with the headphones getting a big update last fall that added Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and Bluetooth Super Wideband, as well as two new colors of Bay and Porcelain.