Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold leak suggests muted colors

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 18 2024 - 10:30 am PT
16 Comments

Color codenames for upcoming Google devices often leak far in advance of official assets or live images. Going hand-in-hand with the wallpapers today is a look at the colors for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The color codenames, which might not all launch or change before then, shared by Android Authority are:

Pixel 9

  • Obsidian
  • Porcelain
  • Jade
  • Peony

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL

  • Obsidian
  • Porcelain
  • Hazel
  • Rose

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • Obsidian
  • Porcelain or “gold”

Obsidian is a straightforward black as seen by the live images that have leaked. One thing to keep in mind is how the glossy (Pixel 9) and matte (Pixel 9 Pro) finishes will play a role on the rear panel.

Porcelain is the other commonality across these four phones. On the Pixel 8a (seen above), it very much skews towards beige rather than a stark white. 

In terms of unique colors, we have Jade on the Pixel 9. Last year, Jade ended up being a dark Hazel on the Pixel 8 that could be confused for gray. It was even darker than the 7 Pro’s Hazel. Peony would be another repeat that translated to Rose at launch. 

Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8

On the Pixel 9 Pro series, we have Hazel and Rose. These are notably the final launch colors for last year’s small phone. However, if they are only codenames today, it suggests the color/name will be different at launch.

Both would be a bit more muted than the Mint and Bay we have on the 8 Pro today, with Google hopefully not toning down the vibrancy that helped the blue Pixel 8 Pro stand out. Rose certainly doesn’t sound as bold as the Pixel 7a’s Coral.

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8

On the Pixel 9 Pro Fold front, we’re in for a possible repeat with the current Porcelain definitely gold-tinged to my eye. 

Pixel Fold

