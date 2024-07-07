Pixel Watch 3 arrives at FCC with UWB, 5 GHz Wi-Fi

With Made by Google 2024 next month, the Pixel Watch 3 has arrived at the FCC for regulatory approval.

On Sunday, four model numbers have appeared at the regulator. This is the Pixel Watch 3 — and not the Pixel 9 — given that the steps to accessing the FCC E-Label match Google’s existing Wear OS devices: Settings > System > Regulatory Information.

All four Pixel Watch 3 models support Ultra-Wideband and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. We reported in March that Google has been working on using UWB to improve Watch Unlock with Pixel phones.

Meanwhile, the first two Pixel Watch generations just support 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz. Expect 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax this year.

Half of them feature LTE connectivity, while the other two are just Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

GBDU9 and GG3HH were tested with a total of eight bands, while only five straps are reported for GGE4J and GRY0E. This could indicate the split between the expected 41 and 45 mm sizes. Last year, Google let slip the band types in Pixel Watch 2 FCC filing. That’s not the case in 2024.

