Deals: Motorola razr+ 2024 up to $190 off, Nothing CMF Buds $30, official Google Pixel 8 cases, Galaxy Buds 3/Pro, more

A fresh batch of deals have arrived alongside ongoing discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7/Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. Today we are tracking up to $190 off the new 2024 Motorola razr+ alongside the ultra-affordable Nothing CMF Buds with ANC and Google Fast Pair at just $30. The official Google Pixel 8/Pro cases are now starting at the lowest we have seen on Amazon this year, and you’ll find plenty more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Land a Motorola razr+ 2024 foldable pre-order starting from $810 low (Reg. $1,000)

Despite the exciting launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 models (and the serious deals now live), Motorola decided to launch its latest 2024 razr+ right around the same time. Some folks absolutely love its take on the foldable experience – we just said it will “not give up its throne” after going hands-on – and there are some notable pre-order deals up for grabs right now. Amazon is offering a straight up $100 price drop on the regularly $1,000 unlocked handset down at $899.99 shipped, but some folks are getting lucky with an even lower price using the promo code you’ll find down below.

The official Motorola site is also offering the same $100 price drop for orders ahead of the July 24 release date – the same day Samsung is launching the new Fold 6 and Flip 6 – but using code MDMOT10 at checkout is bringing the price down to $809.99 shipped for some. That’s $190 off, the lowest price we have tracked on a pre-order, and it appears to be working for most folks right now

Get a complete rundown of the specs and user experience in our hands-on review.

Nothing’s ultra-affordable CMF Buds deliver ANC and Google Fast Pair at just $30 today

After catching the first deal on the transparent ANC Nothing Ear and Ear (a) buds with ChatGPT yesterday, we have now spotted the entry-level Nothing CMF Buds down at just $30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $39 set of buds that will drop to the lowest price we have tracked after you clip the on-page coupon via Amazon. CMF is a Nothing sub-brand that delivers ultra-affordable gear with that similar affinity for interesting minimalist design and a touch of retro flair.

Rare deals have official Google Pixel 8/Pro cases at the best prices of the year from $28.50

While we are still tracking notable deals on the Pixel 7 Pro model, Pixel 8 Pro users can land a notable deal on the official Google Pixel 8 Pro Case starting from $28.45 at Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $35 case that is now nearly 20% off to land at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year in the charcoal colorway. Deals on this official Google cover are hard to come by at best, and now’s your chance to land one with a deal. The non-pro Pixel 8 model is also seeing a lighter dip to $29.47 Prime shipped today from the usual $35 list.

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7, and more pre-order deals

First up, with all of the excitement surrounding the latest Samsung event, let’s take a look at the deals available on its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the new Galaxy Ring, and the frankly gorgeous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3.

You’ll find some helpful resources up top here followed by the actual deals below – just remember, our links will net you a $100 instant credit on Galaxy Z Fold 6 as opposed to the $50 Samsung Reserve was offering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 up to $220+ off

Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available

Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)

5% off with student discount

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 up to $120 off + $50 Reserve credit

Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free storage upgrade ($120 value)

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)

5% off with education discount

Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

***New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases now live with launch deals from $38

Galaxy Watch Ultra 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase($79.99 value)

10% off with student discount

Galaxy Watch 7 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $250 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase (up to $69.99 value)

20% off with Samsung’s education discount program

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

Up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free Clip case ($29.99 value)

Up to 25% off with student discount

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC now starts at $1,000 ($350 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge was among the first Copilot+ laptops to launch with Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip last month. It’s only been out for a few weeks, but we’re already tracking a deal at Samsung that drops the most affordable 14-inch 512GB variant to $999.99 shipped. That’s $350 less than the price at which it debuted just a few weeks ago. The 16-inch variant with 512GB storage is also seeing a $350 discount, dropping to $1,100 shipped. We did see a pre-launch deal for this laptop that bundled in a free smart TV, but you’re looking at the very first cash deal here at $350 off.

Powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chip and an advanced NPU, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is an AMOLED touchscreen laptop that comes with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. The Snapdragon X Elite chip inside the 1TB model, which is also down to $1,500 shipped, has a slightly higher clock speed at 3.8GHz versus 3.4GHz on the 512GB model, although that’s less likely to make a huge difference in day-to-day usage. The laptop only comes in Sapphire Blue colorway, and it delivers a solid AI-powered computing experience with Copilot+ features.

