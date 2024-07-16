 Skip to main content

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold teardowns, more leaked by regulator [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 16 2024 - 8:47 am PT
The latest Pixel 9 series leak comes from a regulatory agency, with everything from close-up shots to even basic teardowns.

The NCC, Taiwan’s FCC equivalent, is out (via Android Authority) with a slew of details today. We get a close look at how the side rails curve into the display and glass rear. The camera bump is really quite thick in these images, with the angle at which the phones rest being greater than in the past.

Meanwhile, we get a basic teardown in that the back is removed, with the motherboard and batteries photographed.

Updating…

Pixel 9

  • Model: GUR25
  • Typical 4,780 mAh (Minimum 4,558 mAh)
  • Stated 24.12 W charging speed
  • The Taiwanese regulatory says the Pixel 9 does not have UWB, but the FCC filing (if accurate) suggests it does. This is an odd discrepancy.

Pixel 9 Pro

  • Model: GEC77
  • Typical 4,780 mAh (Minimum 4,558 mAh)
  • 25.20 W
  • We see the Pixel 9 Pro in porcelain/white with silver bezels

Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • Model: GZC4K
  • 4,942 mAh battery (Minimum)
  • 32.67 W

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • Model: GGH2X
  • Battery: 4,560 mAh (3,377 + 1,183 mAh)
  • 20.25 W
  • The corner hole-punch camera reminds me of the Pixel 4a, while we get a look at the inner display crease and bezel. The hinge mechanism looks mostly the same.
