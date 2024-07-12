 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 series arrives at the FCC, includes Thread

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 12 2024 - 1:09 pm PT
18 Comments

Following the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel 9 series has now arrived at the FCC for regulatory approval.

We’re actively updating this post since the FCC website is incredibly buggy this afternoon.

The E-Labels confirm that these are indeed phones. There are five distinct FCC IDs today:

A4RGGH2X

This device features a Thread radio that will presumably allow your phone to directly control smart home devices. Due to the FCC site issues, we don’t have a clear picture of which model this is, but Thread would make sense as a “Pro” feature.

  • Also contains model GC15S
  • mmWave

A4RGGX8B

A4RGEC77

  • Related to A4RGR83Y (below), but without mmWave
  • Includes GWVK6

A4RGR83Y

  • Identical to A4RGEC77 (above), but with mmWave

A4RGZC4K

