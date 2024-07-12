Pixel 9 series arrives at the FCC, includes Thread

Following the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel 9 series has now arrived at the FCC for regulatory approval.
We’re actively updating this post since the FCC website is incredibly buggy this afternoon.
The E-Labels confirm that these are indeed phones. There are five distinct FCC IDs today:
A4RGGH2X
This device features a Thread radio that will presumably allow your phone to directly control smart home devices. Due to the FCC site issues, we don’t have a clear picture of which model this is, but Thread would make sense as a “Pro” feature.
- Also contains model GC15S
- mmWave
A4RGGX8B
A4RGEC77
- Related to A4RGR83Y (below), but without mmWave
- Includes GWVK6
A4RGR83Y
- Identical to A4RGEC77 (above), but with mmWave
A4RGZC4K
