New Google 45W USB-C charger leaks, launching with Pixel 9

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 16 2024 - 11:20 am PT
5 Comments

Google is readying a new 45W USB-C charger that will presumably launch with the Pixel 9 series next month.

The NCC regulatory leak also revealed that a new 45W USB-C charger from Google is coming. Compared to the current design, which is pretty standard, the new brick sees the two-prong plug protrude from a flat, pill-shaped face. It unfortunately does not fold in to be even more compact. 

The casing is white and rounded, with the large sides possibly making for an easy grip. It reminds me of the bottom half of the AirPods Pro case without the lid, as well as the brick for some Nest smart home devices. The USB-C port appears at the bottom and is rotated 90-degrees from what you’d expect. 

The current charger, which was introduced with the Pixel 6 and has a design that dates back to the original Pixel, is $25 and will presumably be phased out.  

