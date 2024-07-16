Samsung is still the top smartphone maker as Xiaomi closes in on Apple’s #2 spot

Samsung has dominated the smartphone market for a while now, and the company is still sitting on that throne. However, Xiaomi is quickly closing in on Apple’s #2 spot on the global market.

New data published by IDC details smartphone shipments from the second quarter of 2024. The market as a whole saw 6.5% growth over 2023 with a little over 285 million units shipped during the quarter.

At the top of that was Samsung, with just shy of 54 million smartphones shipped for 18.9% of the overall market. That share is down from 20% this time last year, but Samsung shipped around half a million more devices. Apple, meanwhile, is in second place with 45.2 million units shipped (up from 44.5 million) for 15.8% of the global market.

Right on Apple’s heels, though, is Xiaomi, which reportedly shipped 42.3 million smartphones in Q2 2024, up over 27% from last year’s 33.2 million. That puts Xiaomi at 14.8% of the total market, not too far behind Apple. And with 27% growth year over year, Xiaomi is outpacing Apple’s growth of just 1.5%. It’s unclear, though, if Xiaomi will be able to keep it up as Apple approaches its next iPhone launch towards the end of Q3.

Vivo and Oppo also saw solid quarters, shipping just shy of 26 million smartphones each, and being considered at a tie for fourth place by IDC with 9.1% and 9.0% market share respectively. Vivo was certainly the winner in terms of growth, though, jumping nearly 22% from shipments of 21.3 million in Q2 2023.

