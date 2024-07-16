 Skip to main content

Samsung is still the top smartphone maker as Xiaomi closes in on Apple’s #2 spot

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 16 2024 - 7:58 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung has dominated the smartphone market for a while now, and the company is still sitting on that throne. However, Xiaomi is quickly closing in on Apple’s #2 spot on the global market.

New data published by IDC details smartphone shipments from the second quarter of 2024. The market as a whole saw 6.5% growth over 2023 with a little over 285 million units shipped during the quarter.

At the top of that was Samsung, with just shy of 54 million smartphones shipped for 18.9% of the overall market. That share is down from 20% this time last year, but Samsung shipped around half a million more devices. Apple, meanwhile, is in second place with 45.2 million units shipped (up from 44.5 million) for 15.8% of the global market.

Right on Apple’s heels, though, is Xiaomi, which reportedly shipped 42.3 million smartphones in Q2 2024, up over 27% from last year’s 33.2 million. That puts Xiaomi at 14.8% of the total market, not too far behind Apple. And with 27% growth year over year, Xiaomi is outpacing Apple’s growth of just 1.5%. It’s unclear, though, if Xiaomi will be able to keep it up as Apple approaches its next iPhone launch towards the end of Q3.

Vivo and Oppo also saw solid quarters, shipping just shy of 26 million smartphones each, and being considered at a tie for fourth place by IDC with 9.1% and 9.0% market share respectively. Vivo was certainly the winner in terms of growth, though, jumping nearly 22% from shipments of 21.3 million in Q2 2023.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Apple

Apple
Xiaomi

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications