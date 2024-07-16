Sling TV launches 4K streaming at no extra charge with tonight’s MLB All-Star Game

One of YouTube TV’s biggest competitors, Sling TV, is adding 4K streaming for the first time starting with the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Paris Olympics.

Announced in a post this week, Sling TV will be rolling out 4K streaming starting with the 2024 MLB All-Star Game which takes place tonight, July 16, on Fox. The game will be Sling’s first widely available 4K broadcast, but it will still only be available in select markets including Atlanta, Austin/Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New York City, Oakland/San Jose, Orlando/Gainsville/Tampa, Philidelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle/Tacoma, and Washington DC.

Subscribers will need to have Sling’s Orange + Blue plan or the singular Sling Blue plan, as well as compatible streaming device. At first Sling will only support 4K on select Roku and Fire TV hardware, with no support for Google TV or Android TV yet.

Sling says that more 4K broadcasts are coming, including 4K coverage of the Paris Olympics later this month as well as future college and NFL football games on FS1 and ESPN. Sling TV also allows 4K broadcasts to be recorded.

The MLB All-Star Game is the leadoff batter for a host of upcoming events available in 4K. These include NBCUniversal’s 24/7 coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on USA Network, your favorite college and pro football games on FS1, ESPN, and much more. Following the All-Star Game, subscribers will soon be able to record 4K events with Sling DVR, and unlike other streaming services, there’s no additional cost to access 4K games and other programming.

Further, there’s no additional cost for 4K beyond the Sling TV tiers required to access it. Meanwhile, YouTube TV charges $19.99/month on top of the base subscription to access 4K streams.

The MLB All-Star Game will be available on Sling via Fox at 8pm ET.

