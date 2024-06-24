 Skip to main content

YouTube for Android TV now receiving ‘stable volume’ feature

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Jun 24 2024 - 8:39 am PT
3 Comments

After being available on mobile for some time, YouTube’s “stable volume” feature is now expanding to Android TV and Google TV devices.

Stable volume is a feature designed to improve your listening experience with a wide array of YouTube content. In simple terms, it works by automatically adjusting the volume of videos you watch. This means you shouldn’t need to reach for your remote to turn the volume down for loud videos or turn it up when someone is speaking too quietly in a video. Google’s official support pages states that it helps “reduce jarring differences in volume.”

Stable volume does this by continuously balancing the volume range between quiet and loud parts of a YouTube video. In theory, this should create a more consistent listening experience no matter the content. You may have noticed that not all audio on YouTube is mixed evenly, so the “Stable volume” function should help improve your viewing experience.

youtube stable volume

We’ve spotted the stable volume toggle on various Google TV and Android TV devices running the latest YouTube v4.40.303 release. You should see the new toggle if you tap the gear icon when a video is playing. Stable volume is turned on by default, but you can easily disable it in the app settings if you prefer more control over the volume or find it alters the intended audio experience of certain videos.

This effect might not be useful in all situations, such as when listening to music or using a detailed audio mix. Due to the lack of dedicated YouTube Music app for Android TV, the toggle is still present when playing music on YouTube. However, stable volume is a neat tool for casual listening on YouTube, particularly for podcasts or videos where consistent sound is not always guaranteed.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform …

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 8a
Nothing Ear

Nothing Ear

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing