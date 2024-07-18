Google teases the Pixel 9 Pro Fold [Video]

In addition to the Pixel 9 Pro tease today, Google today is “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold” this afternoon.

Besides confirming the — long — brand name, this a “A foldable phone built for the Gemini era.” We see the inner screen open in full for “Oh hi, AI.” However, we don’t see the hole-punch front-facing camera in the top-right corner. The rounded rectangular camera bar is quite prominent, while we can somewhat make out how thin this device is unfolded.

Google again chose to showcase the Porcelain model with clear gold tones. We’ve also seen in it Obsidian, with the first-generation color palette retained. Hopefully, fun colors will eventually make their way to the foldables.

Out with the old. In with the Fold.

It has the same breakup letter-magical theme, starting on the cover screen, ahead of the August 13th Made by Google 2024 event.

More on Pixel 9: