Google teases Pixel 9 Pro as a ‘phone built for the Gemini era’ [Video]

Google today provided a very good look at the Pixel 9 Pro and is continuing to tease this upcoming device as “magical” thanks to Gemini.
The 30-second video humorously has Gemini write a breakup letter to your “Dear old phone.” Google is again focusing on how the Pixel 9 series “actually feels magical” and how it’s “not just the same old thing.”
We reported this week that the Pixel 9 Pro might come with 1-year of Gemini Advanced. Meanwhile, it should be the first phone to feature Gemini Nano with Multimodality.
No longer shrouded in shadows, we then see the Pixel 9 Pro in Porcelain with “Oh hi, AI” as the tagline. Note the matte/grainy texture off the camera bar, while we see a glimpse of the shiny side rails.
Google also shared a handful of other shots of the device. The Google Store teases a “whole new era of phones” with a prominent button to “Chat with Gemini” on the Pixel 9 Pro page that just opens gemini.google.com.
The Pixel 9 Pro will be announced at Made by Google 2024 on August 13.
