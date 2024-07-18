 Skip to main content

Google teases Pixel 9 Pro as a ‘phone built for the Gemini era’ [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 18 2024 - 9:10 am PT
12 Comments

Google today provided a very good look at the Pixel 9 Pro and is continuing to tease this upcoming device as “magical” thanks to Gemini.

The 30-second video humorously has Gemini write a breakup letter to your “Dear old phone.” Google is again focusing on how the Pixel 9 series “actually feels magical” and how it’s “not just the same old thing.” 

We reported this week that the Pixel 9 Pro might come with 1-year of Gemini Advanced. Meanwhile, it should be the first phone to feature Gemini Nano with Multimodality.

No longer shrouded in shadows, we then see the Pixel 9 Pro in Porcelain with “Oh hi, AI” as the tagline. Note the matte/grainy texture off the camera bar, while we see a glimpse of the shiny side rails.

Google also shared a handful of other shots of the device. The Google Store teases a “whole new era of phones” with a prominent button to “Chat with Gemini” on the Pixel 9 Pro page that just opens gemini.google.com.

The Pixel 9 Pro will be announced at Made by Google 2024 on August 13.

More on Pixel 9:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications