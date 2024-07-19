These are the best smartwatches for Android [July 2024]

The market for Android smartwatches has never been better than it is today so, following some recent launches, let’s take a look at the best smartwatches you can buy to pair with an Android smartphone in July 2024.

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Picking a smartwatch generally comes down to weighing out a few key points – battery, software, compatibility, fitness, and price. And, overall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 currently does the best job of that.

Available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, the Galaxy Watch 7 features among the best fitness features with its powerful BioActive sensor, while also being compatible with not just Samsung Galaxy phones, but the vast majority of modern Android smartphones. Some fitness features, such as taking an ECG, are still exclusive to users paired to a Galaxy device, though. All of the health features are free through the Samsung Health app, with no additional subscription required.

Outside of that, you’ll get Google’s Wear OS as the base of the software, but with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. It’s full of useful features and gets updated frequently. This latest generation comes out of the box with One UI Watch 6, based on Wear OS 5, which adds new features including AI quick replies. Battery life is quoted at around a day, with a 300 mAh battery in the 40mm model, and a 425 mAh battery in the 44mm model. Both versions use traditional 20mm band connections, making it really easy to buy and install additional bands. Plus, the display has a sapphire cover that won’t scratch easily.

All of that starts at $299 for the 40mm size, $329 for the 44mm. From Samsung.com you can order the Watch 7 in either Green or “Cream” colors and with a Fabric, Sport, or “Athleisure” band. Upgrading to an LTE model costs an additional $50.

Where to buy Galaxy Watch 7:

Notably, if you’re alright with losing a few health features, the Galaxy Watch 6 is nearly identical to the Watch 7, and you can find it at deep discounts at retailers such as Amazon. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch FE are also great choices on a budget.

Runner-up: Google Pixel Watch 2

Our second choice on the list of best smartwatches for Android would have to be Google’s Pixel Watch 2, and it’s a close call. In terms of hardware, Pixel Watch 2 offers a striking and unique design, and the software running on it is clean, fast, and works the same with virtually any Android smartphone. It’s also got a great health suite powered by Fitbit, solid battery life and performance with a 306 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, and a growing collection of bands.

Why is it in second place?

It comes down to a few factors, starting with the size. While its sequel will change things up, the Pixel Watch 2 is available only in one 41mm size, meaning it’s not a great fit for those with larger wrists. Another factor is the cost. Not only is the Pixel Watch 2 more expensive at $349, some of its health features are also locked behind a monthly Fitbit subscription.

Still, we’d argue that just about anyone will be happy with the Pixel Watch 2, as it’s easily one of the best Wear OS smartwatches available today.

Where to buy Pixel Watch 2:

Best for battery life: OnePlus Watch 2/2R

If you want a solid and fully capable smartwatch without stressing over battery life, the best option available for Android today, at least in our opinion, comes from OnePlus. Both the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R run full Wear OS but promise 100 hours of battery life.

How? That’s through a clever new option in Wear OS that lets a smartwatch hand off low-power, essential tasks such as notifications, the watch face, and more to a secondary chipset and lightweight operating system. Then, when you want to use apps or more advanced functions, the high-power Snapdragon W5 chip activates to take on the task. It works remarkably well!

OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R are both on the bigger side of smartwatches at 46mm, but they’re both very comfortable for that size. Alongside the good battery life, they also charge very quickly, and have a clever and useful charging dock. Both also support the same basic health suite through the “OHealth” app. It’s not the most accurate or well-done suite we’ve tested, but it’ll get the job done.

What’s the difference between the OnePlus Watch 2 and 2R? Hardly anything, really. Watch 2 has a stainless steel build and arguably a better design, while Watch 2R uses aluminum and has better GPS support. For $70 less, though, we’d definitely recommend the Watch 2R.

Where to buy OnePlus Watch 2:

Honorable mentions

Galaxy Watch FE

Perhaps the best deal in Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch FE is an updated version of 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4. It’s available in just one 40mm size, but offers the same great Wear OS experience as newer models and most of the same health features. With a $100 trade-in credit at Samsung.com, too, it’s just $99, making it a truly wonderful deal.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro

Another solid option for extended battery life is Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. The rugged smartwatch features a sapphire cover display (like the Galaxy Watch 7 and OnePlus Watch 2/2R), a strong 46mm chassis, and a dual-layer display that can extend battery life for days at a time, even without giving up certain health tracking features.

The problem, though, is Mobvoi’s track record with Wear OS. This latest release runs Wear OS 3 out of the box, but your guess is as good as ours as to when it will see anything newer. It took Mobvoi well over a year to bring Wear OS 3 to its older generations, and it still hasn’t released Wear OS 4 at all yet – Galaxy Watch 7 ships with Wear OS 5, for context.

Basically, if you plan on buying this $349 (often on discount) smartwatch, plan on it not getting updates anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

If you want the absolute best of the best, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Running on the same core platform as the Galaxy Watch 7, this $649 smarttwatch is designed with a rugged titanium frame ready for whatever you can throw at it. The watch features a dedicated button that you can customize to launch apps and workouts, as well as a built-in siren if you find yourself in an emergency situation.

Garmin smartwatches

The best when it comes to health tracking, Garmin smartwatches are a great choice for the fitness-focused customer. They feature great battery life, a growing app ecosystem, and absolutely stellar health features. Plus, unlike when paired to an iPhone, Android users with a Garmin smartwatch can reply to notifications and access additional functionality.

Garmin has a huge lineup of smartwatches, so we’d recommend taking a look at the full catalog to see the one that’s right for you.

Amazfit GTR

And finally, if you need an affordable smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR is a solid choice. The series starts at $99 and has excellent battery life, supports notifications and calls, and has a solid health suite. Just know that, unlike the Wear OS options mentioned above, you’ll find this one lacking on third-party apps and watch faces.

What’s your favorite smartwatch for Android?