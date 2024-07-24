 Skip to main content

Gemini now on X as ‘Google Gemini’ makes a rare brand appearance

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 24 2024 - 11:05 am PT
Like other major Google apps, Gemini is now on social media, specifically X. The account sent out its first tweet this morning.

For starters, the account has the @GeminiApp handle, while the full account name is “Google Gemini App.” The “Google” in front of Gemini is straightforward enough, if not assumed, but something the company has not done that often.

“Gemini” often always stands alone as the brand in both text (announcement blogs) and visuals, which is interesting in trying to establish the product without explicitly tying it back to the main “Google.”

Many services, given the simple name, require the “Google,” like Google Photos, Google Drive, Google Maps, etc. The exceptions are few and far between, with Gmail and YouTube (to a lesser degree). It feels like Google is hoping that “Gemini” follows in that path.

Other occasions I’ve seen “Google Gemini” together is on marketing for the Motorola Razr+ (2024) that supports Gemini on the cover screen, as well as the Play Store listing.

Meanwhile, “app” is usually reserved in reference to the mobile experience rather than gemini.google.com. 

Anyways, the account as described as such: “We’re the Gemini app team, your inside source for product news, tips & tricks, and unfiltered enthusiasm.”

