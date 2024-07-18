 Skip to main content

Google partners with Team USA & NBC to promote Gemini, AI Overviews at 2024 Olympics

Abner Li  | Jul 18 2024
With the Paris 2024 Olympics kicking off next week, Google today announced a partnership with Team USA and NBCUniversal to “spotlight helpful Google features” across broadcast, online, and social platforms.

Notably, NBC Olympics announcers will use AI Overviews in Search “during NBCU’s daytime and primetime coverage.” It follows the US launch at I/O 2024 back in May.

For instance, find out the importance of swim lanes, learn the different rules of Olympic basketball or get information about guide runners in Paralympic Track and Field.

U.S. Olympians and Paralympians will also be using Google Lens and Circle to Search to explore Paris. 

Meanwhile, Leslie Jones of SNL fame is NBC’s “chief superfan commentator” and will use Gemini on TV and streaming:

Follow the fun in segments on NBC and Peacock as Leslie uses Gemini to get involved in the action, learn a new sport and more.

Finally, NBC will be using the Photorealistic 3D Tiles feature available in the Google Maps Platform to show “iconic Olympic venues in Paris, like Versailles, Roland Garros and the Aquatics Centre” during coverage with infographics. Announced at I/O 2023, this is like the high-resolution 3D imagery used by Google Earth, but made available to third-party developers. It’s an interesting alternative to shooting live footage that allows more customizability.

For Google, this is a continuation of how it sponsors major sporting events like the NBA Finals throughout the year.

You can also expect YouTube TV to highlight coverage, with subscribers able to search “2024 Paris Olympics” to DVR all coverage. You’re also able to save events by sport.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

