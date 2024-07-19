Report: Google wants Gemini smart glasses, looking to partner with Ray-Ban’s EssilorLuxottica

Google does not want to make its own XR headsets or glasses. Rather, it’s taking an Android OEM model, with Google now looking to partner with EssilorLuxottica, which is behind Ray-Bans, for Gemini smart glasses.

According to The Verge, Google “recently approached” EssilorLuxottica about “putting its Gemini AI assistant in future smart glasses.”

For context, EssilorLuxottica is already working with Meta on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Just this week, it emerged that Meta wants to take a minority stake, which in light of the Google move could be viewed as a defensive measure.

There are no other details on the Google side today, with the Meta investment possibly squashing the chance of a deal. It’s not clear what brand Google wanted to make glasses with as EssilorLuxottica is also behind Oakley, while also owning LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut.

In terms of specs, Google is presumably not ready to put displays into glasses yet, and a hypothetical device would just be a microphone, speaker, and camera for multimodal Gemini capabilities. This would be similar to what was demoed at I/O 2024, with Google using internal prototypes for Project Astra. A music player (given Pixel Buds experience) and something that can take pictures and videos for possible Google Photos integration sounds like a compelling device.

The Verge’s Command Line newsletter today also has more details on Google’s partnership with Magic Leap. Besides AR optics and manufacturing, the goal is to create a developer headset running Android XR that’s based on the Magic Leap 2.

This comes as Google is rumored to be releasing a developer headset with Samsung in October ahead of a 2025 launch.