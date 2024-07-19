Google teases 22 Pixel 9 Pro camera, Gemini, & other features [Video]

After revealing the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold design, Google’s teasing continues today with features and “22 reasons you should say goodbye to your phone.”

22 reasons you should say goodbye to your phone and hello to #Pixel9 Pro with Gemini 👋#MadeByGoogle

The YouTube Short cycles through 22 features for the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold — not the Pixel 9? — that we’ve grouped below, and speculate on:

Camera

Not capturing the right moment: Best Take

The sky not being right: Magic Eraser

Photobombers: Magic Eraser

Blurry photos: Unblur in Google Photos

Wishing your photo had more scenery: Image generation?

Concert videos that look too far away: Zoom Enhance was only announced for photography?

Awkward photo request to strangers

Mom never being in the pic

Your toddler looking everywhere except the camera

Half the fam looking at the camera

Calling

Spending hours on hold: Hold for Me

Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person: Clear Calling

Screening calls yourself: Call screen

Gemini

So many emails. So little time: Summarize

Scrubbing videos for answers: Ask this video

Writer’s block: Help me write

The same old memes: Image generation

Screenshot feature: Rumored ability to index contents of screenshots a la Recall

Forgetting what restaurant your friend liked

Forgetting the movie your friend recommended

Forgetting the show your friend recommended

Misc

Lost in translation: Live Translate

Gatekeeping: ? iPhone supporting RCS

