Google teases 22 Pixel 9 Pro camera, Gemini, & other features [Video]

After revealing the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold design, Google’s teasing continues today with features and “22 reasons you should say goodbye to your phone.”
The YouTube Short cycles through 22 features for the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold — not the Pixel 9? — that we’ve grouped below, and speculate on:
Camera
- Not capturing the right moment: Best Take
- The sky not being right: Magic Eraser
- Photobombers: Magic Eraser
- Blurry photos: Unblur in Google Photos
- Wishing your photo had more scenery: Image generation?
- Concert videos that look too far away: Zoom Enhance was only announced for photography?
- Awkward photo request to strangers
- Mom never being in the pic
- Your toddler looking everywhere except the camera
- Half the fam looking at the camera
Calling
- Spending hours on hold: Hold for Me
- Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person: Clear Calling
- Screening calls yourself: Call screen
Gemini
- So many emails. So little time: Summarize
- Scrubbing videos for answers: Ask this video
- Writer’s block: Help me write
- The same old memes: Image generation
Screenshot feature: Rumored ability to index contents of screenshots a la Recall
- Forgetting what restaurant your friend liked
- Forgetting the movie your friend recommended
- Forgetting the show your friend recommended
Misc
- Lost in translation: Live Translate
- Gatekeeping: ? iPhone supporting RCS
