 Skip to main content

Google teases 22 Pixel 9 Pro camera, Gemini, & other features [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 19 2024 - 12:31 pm PT
14 Comments
Pixel 9 Pro Fold countries

After revealing the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold design, Google’s teasing continues today with features and “22 reasons you should say goodbye to your phone.”

22 reasons you should say goodbye to your phone and hello to #Pixel9 Pro with Gemini 👋#MadeByGoogle

The YouTube Short cycles through 22 features for the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold — not the Pixel 9? — that we’ve grouped below, and speculate on:

Camera

  • Not capturing the right moment: Best Take
  • The sky not being right: Magic Eraser
  • Photobombers: Magic Eraser
  • Blurry photos: Unblur in Google Photos
  • Wishing your photo had more scenery: Image generation?
  • Concert videos that look too far away: Zoom Enhance was only announced for photography?
  • Awkward photo request to strangers
  • Mom never being in the pic
  • Your toddler looking everywhere except the camera
  • Half the fam looking at the camera

Calling

  • Spending hours on hold: Hold for Me
  • Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person: Clear Calling
  • Screening calls yourself: Call screen 

Gemini

  • So many emails. So little time: Summarize
  • Scrubbing videos for answers: Ask this video
  • Writer’s block: Help me write
  • The same old memes: Image generation 

Screenshot feature: Rumored ability to index contents of screenshots a la Recall

  • Forgetting what restaurant your friend liked 
  • Forgetting the movie your friend recommended
  • Forgetting the show your friend recommended

Misc

  • Lost in translation: Live Translate
  • Gatekeeping: ? iPhone supporting RCS

More on Pixel 9:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gemini

Gemini
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications