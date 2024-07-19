Gemini for Android is testing a new voice

At I/O 2024, Google said Gemini Live would offer ten natural-sounding voices instead of just the one we’re currently limited to, and testing appears to be underway.

Since launch, Gemini has used a male voice to read back responses (2 examples):

Activating Gemini on Android today reveals a female voice (3 examples):

We’re only seeing the new voice in Gemini for Android, with the iOS app and web client unchanged. As of today, there’s no ability to change the voice back in settings. Google could be testing ahead of the broader launch.

Google Assistant today offers 12 voices that use colors for names. Gemini will presumably use the same strategy.

