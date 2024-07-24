 Skip to main content

Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaks reveals new design, same case [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 24 2024 - 8:24 am PT
21 Comments

In addition to colors, we now have our first design leak of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and it shows a new, updated look. Overall, Google is sticking with the same buds form factor rather than pursuing a stem. 

According to a case leak from Spigen on Amazon, Google will be naming its next pair of headphones the “Pixel Buds Pro 2.” This is an unsurprising branding route for Google. 

We see the pink-ish color, which might be called “Raspberry” or “Peony” that previously leaked, and a new design for the buds. The top cap housing the capacitive touch sensors are taller and take up more space than before. Previously, it was a perfect dome.

The two pill-shaped grills are larger and now color-matched instead of being black. This helps them stand out less, while they are placed in slightly different positions.

  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaks
  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaks
  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaks
  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaks

This leak suggests the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will share the same egg-shaped case design and dimensions as the original. Of note is a cutout in the case next to the USB-C charging port. That could be for a lanyard — though this third-party accessory purposely added a clip — or a speaker for the Find My Device network, which is what the AirPods Pro 2 and other cases for earbuds do.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications