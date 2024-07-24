Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaks reveals new design, same case [Gallery]

In addition to colors, we now have our first design leak of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and it shows a new, updated look. Overall, Google is sticking with the same buds form factor rather than pursuing a stem.

According to a case leak from Spigen on Amazon, Google will be naming its next pair of headphones the “Pixel Buds Pro 2.” This is an unsurprising branding route for Google.

We see the pink-ish color, which might be called “Raspberry” or “Peony” that previously leaked, and a new design for the buds. The top cap housing the capacitive touch sensors are taller and take up more space than before. Previously, it was a perfect dome.

The two pill-shaped grills are larger and now color-matched instead of being black. This helps them stand out less, while they are placed in slightly different positions.

This leak suggests the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will share the same egg-shaped case design and dimensions as the original. Of note is a cutout in the case next to the USB-C charging port. That could be for a lanyard — though this third-party accessory purposely added a clip — or a speaker for the Find My Device network, which is what the AirPods Pro 2 and other cases for earbuds do.