I just want a lanyard loop on the next Pixel Buds case

My colleague recently called for better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on the next Pixel Buds Pro, while I simply want a future charging case to support lanyards.

Such a loop can be used to connect to belt loops (via a clip), all sorts of bags (backpacks, purses, totes, etc.), or even be worn around your neck. I’ve recently found that any of those attachments are superior to fishing around pants or other cavernous pockets for the headphones. The speed and ease of access is just so convenient once you get acquainted.

I’ve been previewing that life with a Pixel Buds Pro case from Spigen. This particular one is Made for Google with access to the pairing button, which is not always the case on non-certified accessories. Spigen also makes a rugged version that is thicker, but I enjoy the transparent plastic model a great deal more.

A built-in loop would let you hold the charging case without anything encumbering the sleek pebble-esque object that looks like EVE from WALL-E. Google truly hit it out of the park with this aspect of the Pixel Buds design. It’s beautiful and just a delight to hold. I haven’t been able to appreciate that with the Spigen accessory, but my current prioritization is quick access to the buds.

My next feature request would be to bump the case from IPX2 to IPX4, like the earbuds, for more water resistance. I have definitely taken the case out in the pouring rain to get out the Pixel Buds, and worried about possible damage.

More broadly, I do wonder what Google’s next headphones will be. The Pixel Buds Pro launched in mid-2022 and just got a handful of new software features, including Assistant Quick Phrases, Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, Bluetooth Super Wideband, Clear Calling, and reduced gaming latency on the Pixel 8 series. It’s clear that the current hardware still lets Google add more capabilities, while the color lineup was just refreshed. That said, there’s a rather steep $80 discount this holiday season that you usually associate with inventory clearing.

The full price of Pixel Buds Pro is $199, while the A-Series comes in at $99. A base model at $149 could make sense with more smarts than the A-Series, while being smaller than the Pro. I have no issue with the fit of the Pixel Buds Pro, but I recently went back to the A-Series and was surprised at how light they are. There’s definitely a market for something that’s physically smaller and this could be the defining characteristic of a third pair of earbuds in the lineup.

