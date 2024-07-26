Here’s the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, rid of its inner display bezels [Gallery]

Leaked images have revealed the full design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including its inner display which is no longer surrounded by thick bezels.

One of the big complaints about Google’s first Pixel Fold was the use of much larger top and bottom bezels around the inner display. Google explained that this was for strengthening the hinge (which was arguably a little too tight) and to accommodate the thin design (a record at the time), but it was largely viewed as an aesthetic downside for the device, especially as other foldable makers were keeping bezels tiny.

With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the oddly-named sequel to Pixel Fold, Google seems to have rid the device of those bezels.

Images published by 91Mobiles show the Fold from all angles with the display pictured on, showing the device fully for the first time. From the outside, the wide and taller display of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks fairly similar to the regular Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, while design traits shared in common with the OnePlus Open are also clearly visible.

There’s also the funky camera module, which looks drastically different from the rest of the lineup.

The inner display on Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the main story here, though, with images showing the screen with not-super-thin, but perfectly symmetrical bezels across all sides. The selfie camera is in a hole punch and positioned off to the right corner, just like the OnePlus Open. It should be far enough out of the way to where it doesn’t get in the way. Last year’s Pixel Fold solved that issue not with an under-display camera as Samsung has used on the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, but rather by putting the camera in the display’s bezel, which is obviously no longer an option.

Notably, and unsurprisingly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shown in only two colors, “Obsidian” and “Porcelain.” Despite the Pixel 9 Pro getting four colors at launch, the Fold only gets two, likely as it’s a less popular product overall.

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks like a huge leap forward for the company’s foldable hardware, and it’s a device we’re rather excited to see in action in a few weeks.

The entire Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Watch 3 is set to launch on August 13.

