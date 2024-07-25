 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL may launch with four colors; here’s what they look like [Gallery]

Google Pixel 9 leaks are coming en masse lately, and now we’ve got a good look at the Pixel 9 Pro XL in all four of its color variants.

Generally, Google has launched its Pixel phones with three color variants, last year adding “Mint” a few months later to the original launch lineup of the Pixel 8 series which consisted of “Obsidian,” “Porcelain,” and “Bay.” The Pixel A-Series has, since the Pixel 7a, offered four colors (one of which being a Google Store exclusive, like Pixel 8’s “Mint”), but the flagships have stuck with a lineup of three thus far.

That’s probably set to change with the Pixel 9 Pro series, though, as a new leak shows.

Images published by Android Headlines offer a look at the Pixel 9 Pro XL in “Obsidian,” “Porcelain,” “Rose,” and “Hazel.” All four colors have relatively muted tones to both the back glass and the polished metal frame.

Pixel 9 Pro XL in “Obsidian” color

Pixel 9 Pro XL in “Porcelain” color

“Obsidian” and “Porcelain” are mostly unchanged from last year, besides the striking colors added to the frames. Last year’s variants didn’t feature quite the same look to the frame. It’s also noteworthy that Google has done away with the glossy camera bar finish in place of a matte finish which should mostly eliminate scratching problems that have been ongoing on the “Pro” series since 2021’s Pixel 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, “Rose” and “Hazel” are new additions to the “Pro” lineup. Both names were used on last year’s base Pixel 8, but the new versions are a bit more saturated in their colors.

Pixel 9 Pro XL in “Rose” color

Pixel 9 Pro XL in “Hazel” color

Alongside the colors, we can also better see the display bezels, as we first highlighted in a leak yesterday. The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s bezels, unsurprisingly, look a lot like those on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The base Pixel 9 is expected to possibly come in other colors, including a more vibrant pink. Pixel 9 Pro Fold, meanwhile, is likely only going to be available in “Obsidian” and “Porcelain” as hinted at in the past.

Google is set to fully launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13.

