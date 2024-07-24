Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display specs leak with 8-inch inner screen, tall outer display

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (what we expected to be called the Pixel Fold 2) is a drastically different device from its predecessor, and now we’re getting a closer look at its display specs.

Virtually every book-style foldable takes a different approach to aspect ratios. Where Samsung took the approach of a super tall and narrow outer display for the sake of a taller inner display, other brands took the approach of getting the outer display pretty close to a traditional smartphone, leading to a wider or near-square inner display.

With the original Pixel Fold, Google took a very different approach, opting for a super-wide inner display and a short and wide outer display. That left the device with an outer display that was a pleasure to use, but an inner panel that often felt a little too wide for things like typing as we discussed in our review.

On the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google is meeting somewhere in the middle.

Leaked display specs from Android Authority reveal what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will probably feature, starting with an inner display measuring 8 inches diagonally. That’s up from the 7.6-inch panel on the original, and even bigger than the OnePlus Open’s 7.82-inch inner display. That display will apparently feature a resolution of 2152 x 2076, hit 1,600 nits of peak brightness (up from the disappointingly dim 1,000 nits on the prior model), and support a 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s no word on how the display’s crease looks, but the panel itself seems to be a big improvement.

Meanwhile, the outer display is, by result, much taller. The 6.24-inch panel is 0.4-inches bigger diagonally versus the original, with a resolution of 1080 x 2424. The peak brightness is also higher at 1,800 nits.

These display sizes first leaked back in March.

Gone is the “stubby” feel of the original, with the new model likely feeling similar to the OnePlus Open. The aspect ratio is a little more narrow compared to the OnePlus Open (1116 x 2484), but wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (968 x 2376). Notably, this also doesn’t account for the additional width of the device and its hinge, so the size of the Fold in your hand will feel wider and taller than the measurements of the display itself.

It should also prove to be much thinner, with a leak earlier this year claiming the device will be just 10.54mm thick when folded, even thinner than the OnePlus Open and Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Google has already shown off the hardware of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a video teaser, revealing that the inner display has been rid of the thicker top and bottom bezels of the original. The hardware design as a whole also appears far more refined, though it strangely aligns pretty closely with Oppo’s hardware design for the Find N3 and OnePlus Open.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to launch on August 13 alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

