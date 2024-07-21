Why does the Pixel 9 Pro Fold look so much like the OnePlus Open?

Google is quickly approaching the launch of its new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and continued leaks just cement that this upcoming device looks almost exactly like last year’s OnePlus Open.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold – a terrible name for what should simply be the “Pixel Fold 2” – is set to be announced alongside Google’s other new flagships at an event on August 13. The revamped foldable has a drastically different design from the original Pixel Fold, ditching the short and wide aspect ratio of the outer display and the super-wide inner display for a more “traditional” design closer in line to other book-style foldables on the market.

But, the more we see of it, the more it has in common with the OnePlus Open.

Fresh leaks of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold this week show off a foldable that has an outer display that’s wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and also offers a first look at the inner display which seems to have a way less noticeable crease down the middle. It looks great, but also super familiar.

Starting with the outside, the parts of the device where the glass meets the hinge have the glass curve in line with the opposite side, meeting a piece of metal that lines up with flat edge of the hinge. That also makes for a front display which has a not-small, but distinctive bezel.

Inside, the display itself has uniform bezels and a raised black piece of plastic for protection. Mounted in the top right corner is the selfie camera.

All of those design traits are virtually identical to that of the OnePlus Open. All foldables tend to share certain pieces of their design with one another, but the similarities here are uncanny.

This isn’t the first time Google’s foldable has carried a striking resemblance to an Oppo design. The original Pixel Fold has a pretty unique look and feel, but as we pointed out, the shape and aspect ratio were remarkably similar to Oppo’s first two Find N foldables.

It’s hard not to imagine that, somewhere, Oppo is involved in Google’s design and/or manufacturing. That’s not particularly likely, and there’s no evidence suggesting that’s the case, but it’s an idea that I can’t get out of my head as I continue to see more elements of Oppo’s foldables popping up in Google’s.

And none of this is to say this is a bad move on Google’s part. As far as I’m concerned, the OnePlus Open is the gold standard for foldables, at least in the US. If the Pixel’s hardware remotely lines up with that, we’re in for a good time.

This Week’s Top Stories

Android 15 is primed and ready…

This week, Google released the fourth and probably final Android 15 beta update. Beta 4 doesn’t really bring any user-facing changes, but is mainly focused on bug fixes. In theory, this means the update will be ready to go for the Pixel 9’s launch next month.

Oh hey, look, it’s the Pixel 9 again

As if you couldn’t have guessed it, there were more Pixel 9 leaks this week. That includes a few hands-on videos, as well as an official design reveal from Google itself.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review

This week we also published our review of Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 6. And… it’s fine? It’s a genuinely good foldable, but it doesn’t stand up very well to the increasingly-fantastic competition.

