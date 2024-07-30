Pixel Watch 3 leak shows thinner bezels, new Maps and Home features, Wear OS app grid

As the leaks continue, we’re today getting new details about Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 3 including a better look at the display’s thinner bezels, new features for Google apps, and more.

New promo images posted by Android Headlines reveal a whole lot of new information about the new fitness features coming to Pixel Watch 3, but also some more information about the specs and software improvements.

Starting with the hardware itself, these images provide our best look yet at the bezel improvements on Pixel Watch 3. The 41mm size, equivalent to the existing Pixel Watch 2, apparently has “10% more screen” thanks to the smaller bezels, while the 45mm size has “40% more screen” due to its large size and slim bezels. The watch faces shown do indeed show that the bezels are much smaller, addressing a common complaint of the first two generations.

Pixel Watch 3 also introduces Google’s “Actua” display branding to the smartwatch, with the display now hitting 2,000 nits of peak brightness, up from just 1,000 nits on the Pixel Watch 2. Google also says that the display is “ultra responsive,” but it’s not directly mentioned what improvement that is based on. A footnote says that “responsive display is not available for all content,” implying that it may be a higher refresh rate.

Google is also making some software updates. This includes the arrival of the app grid layout in Wear OS, as we reported on a while back. Unless something has changed, this is optional.

The Google Maps app is apparently getting support for offline maps, and there’s mention of “public transit” and “access” support in Wallet, allowing users to leverage their smartwatch for more than just payments. The Google Home app is also shown to be adding support for a live feed with two-way conversation for Google Nest cameras (only those fully supported in the Home app), a big upgrade over the current status where you can only see brief previews in notifications. The Pixel Camera app on Pixel Watch 3 will also be able to switch between photo and video capture.

Battery life also isn’t changing with the same 24-hour claim (while using AOD), but Google is adding a new “Battery Saver” mode that claims to offer up to 36 hours. Charging is also 20% faster on the 41mm model.

The Pixel Watch 3 is set to arrive alongside Pixel 9 and other new devices at an event on August 13.

