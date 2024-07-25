New Pixel Watch 3 face shows more room for complications  

New faces for the Pixel Watch 3 are a given and the first one today shows how Google will be using the extra screen real estate.

As part of a Pixel 9 series leak, we see the Pixel Watch 3 in — what looks to be — the 41 mm size. We see the time housed in a pill at the left that lines up with the crown. There are two complication slots above and below the container, and one to the right.

In total, there are five circular complications, with none of the current watch faces supporting that. All of the current ones max out at four, with Adventure showing eight but it’s four circular and four corner/perimeter complications.

This might be made possible by the rumored bezel shrink even on the smaller model. Coupled with the 45 mm model, I’m particularly curious what Wear OS apps will do with the extra screen space. For example, it’s silly today how the Gmail and Tasks Wear OS Tiles can show two emails/tasks.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether they’ll be brought to older devices since the density could be too much.

More on Pixel Watch 3: