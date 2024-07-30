 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals ‘Advanced running metrics’ and new Fitbit features

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 30 2024 - 8:59 am PT
Fitness is a key focus of Google’s Pixel Watch series, and now a new leak reveals new Fitbit features for Pixel Watch 3, including a heavy focus on running metrics and tracking.

The Pixel Watch series has long focused on fitness as a key point as, in the smartwatch market, health features are indeed an incredibly important selling point. After all, that’s the reason Google bought Fitbit in the first place.

With Pixel Watch 3, as newly leaked materials posted by Android Headlines reveals, Google will be adding some more new features. These start with “Advanced running metrics,” a new feature Google is clearly propping up as it is prominently used as a point of comparison between Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3 on a spec breakdown.

Google’s materials explain that Pixel Watch 3 will be able to save custom runs and workouts and help you beat personal records, while audio and haptic cues from the watch will help you know when to sprint, cool down, or keep up the pace in a run without looking at the screen. A new UI is also seen for runs which is similar to the typical workout UI that was introduced on Watch 2 last year. Google also says Pixel Watch 3 will be able to help you “improve your form with insights on cadence, stride, and vertical oscillation.”

Beyond the new running features, the leaked materials also show that Google will be updating some Fitbit features alongside Pixel Watch 3. “Readiness” has an updated UI while “Cardio load” is shown alongside that as a metric to help you know if you’re overdoing it on training (or not doing enough).

A new “Morning brief” from Fitbit also provides “a summary of your most important health and fitness metrics” at the beginning of the day which includes your Readiness score and sleep data. Fitbit Premium subscribers also get “AI-powered recommendations” for running and workouts now include some Peloton instructors.

