Package storage option Loxx Boxx gets official Gmail integration

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 1 2024 - 9:23 am PT
Loxx Boxx is a company that offers physically locked containers for storing received packages from delivery services, and it’s getting an official Gmail integration that should make tracking easier.

Delivery storage options have become more desirable in recent years. There’s always the threat of someone stealing a package from the front doorstep, but there’s a little peace of mind knowing that a package is sitting in a locked container.

One company that offers a solution is Loxx Boxx. The company builds smart storage containers that can be securely fastened to a front porch. With that, an app lets the user set a code for the locked box and see stats like temperature, which is handy for groceries. The service comes as a subscription, which allows the service to operate protection plans for stored items using Wi-Fi or LTE.

The company recently announced that Gmail integration would be rolling out soon. The update would mean Loxx Boxx could identify emails in Gmail from certain carriers and vendors, adding tracking information to the Loxx Boxx app for a one-stop-shop experience. The app can scan for over 1,000 vendors and services, which is a decently wide work area.

As far as security goes, Loxx Boxx notes that this integration is certified by Google as a “Connected Inbox” feature and comes as a secure connection.

The service is also adding voice assistant support for Amazon Alexa, which gives users the option to ask about package conditions and information. Google Home and Google Assistant are missing from the list.

