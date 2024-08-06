Android 14 August security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

While we wait for Android 15 to hit stable, the Android 14 August security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, and 8a. This release came a day later than expected, while the Pixel Watch update came yesterday.
There are 11 security issues resolved in the Android 14 August patch dated 2024-08-01 and 35 for 2024-08-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.
The factory and OTA images are now live, along with the on-device update.
Global
- Pixel 5a (5G): AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel 6: AP2A.240805.005.F1
- Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240805.005.F1
- Pixel 6a: AP2A.240805.005.F1
- Pixel 7: AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel 7a: AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel Fold: AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel 8: AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240805.005
- Pixel 8a: AP2A.240805.005.A1
Telus
- Pixel 8: AP2A.240805.005.D1
- Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240805.005,D1
- Pixel 8a: AP2A.240805.005.E1
Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 August security patch changelog:
*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a
*[3] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
*[4] Pixel 8
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions *[3]
- General improvements for display performance and stability in certain conditions *[4]
System
- Fix for issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset in certain conditions *[2]
User Interface
- Fix for stability issues when switching from a user without a screen lock, to a user with a screen lock under certain conditions *[1]
