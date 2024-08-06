 Skip to main content

Android 14 August security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 6 2024 - 11:10 am PT
While we wait for Android 15 to hit stable, the Android 14 August security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, and 8a. This release came a day later than expected, while the Pixel Watch update came yesterday.

There are 11 security issues resolved in the Android 14 August patch dated 2024-08-01 and 35 for 2024-08-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The factory and OTA images are now live, along with the on-device update.

Global

  • Pixel 5a (5G):    AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel 6:               AP2A.240805.005.F1
  • Pixel 6 Pro:        AP2A.240805.005.F1
  • Pixel 6a:             AP2A.240805.005.F1
  • Pixel 7:               AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel 7 Pro:        AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel 7a:             AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel Tablet:      AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel Fold:         AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel 8:               AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel 8 Pro:        AP2A.240805.005
  • Pixel 8a:             AP2A.240805.005.A1

Telus

  • Pixel 8:               AP2A.240805.005.D1
  • Pixel 8 Pro:        AP2A.240805.005,D1
  • Pixel 8a:             AP2A.240805.005.E1

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 August security patch changelog:

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a,  Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a 

*[3] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[4] Pixel 8

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions *[3]
  • General improvements for display performance and stability in certain conditions *[4]

System

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset in certain conditions *[2]

User Interface

  • Fix for stability issues when switching from a user without a screen lock, to a user with a screen lock under certain conditions *[1]
