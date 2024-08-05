Pixel Watch August 2024 update rolling out

Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update with the August 2024 security patch today. Like last month, it arrives in the afternoon before the phone and Tablet updates.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “August 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240805.001.A2 is the build number for all four models.

The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification on their watch once the SW OTA update becomes available for their device.

The Pixel Watch August 2024 update changelog just includes the monthly security patch.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

More on Pixel Watch: