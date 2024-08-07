Google is working closer with Chinese OEMs to tailor the Gemini experience

Google I/O Connect China in Beijing showcases an emphasis on Google Gemini for Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Oppo.

Google Gemini has been a huge step for Google. The AI model will likely replace Google Assistant on mobile devices and cover a broader area in Android than the Assistant ever did. The Gemini feature set will also likely be a massive talking point in Google’s upcoming devices.

Of course, it isn’t limited to Google’s own hardware.

During Google I/O Connect China, a couple of Chinese manufacturers took the stage to discuss Google Gemini and its place in proprietary hardware. Both Oppo and Xiaomi took to Twitter/X to showcase their partnership with Google. Pete Lau noted that Oppo is “dedicated to making AI phones accessible to everyone” and Lei Jun echoed a similar sentiment for Xiaomi utilizing the Gemini model and Google Cloud.

Thrilled to collaborate with Google on upcoming Xiaomi flagship devices for international markets. Leveraging Google Cloud and Gemini, we’re set to offer smarter, more intuitive experiences. Exciting journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/3pQ5p4Juqr — Lei Jun (@leijun) August 7, 2024 Our close collaboration with @Google is producing incredible results in high productivity AI features using Gemini models.



It was fantastic to see Kai Tang, President of OPPO's Software Engineering, on stage at Google I/O Connect China, sharing our AI achievements and… pic.twitter.com/DA98ALoPFl — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 7, 2024

It looks as though Google is working closely with Xiaomi, Oppo, and other brands to bring Gemini in its best and latest form to more devices. That likely includes features like AI-powered transcripts, image generation, and more.

This wouldn’t be the first example of an OEM partnering with Google to bring some form of Gemini to its devices. Samsung utilizes Gemini Nano to run Galaxy AI features, and Motorola has partnered with Google to bring some seriously cool features to the Razr series.

More on Gemini: