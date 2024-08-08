 Skip to main content

ADT confirms hack that exposed a ‘small percentage’ of customer addresses, more

Aug 8 2024
ADT has confirmed a recent hack that exposed the home addresses, emails, and phone numbers of a “small percentage” of the company’s customer base.

“Unauthorized access” into ADT’s databases exposed the personal information of some of the company’s customers including their email addresses, phone numbers, and postal address (meaning the home address for many). While it’s not been mentioned when the hack occurred, ADT says it shut down the access after becoming aware, and that only a “small percentage” of its overall subscriber base.

ADT says no credit card or banking information was exposed in the hack.

ADT explains in a regulatory filing:

After becoming aware of the incident, the Company promptly took steps to shut down the unauthorized access and launched an investigation, partnering with leading third-party cybersecurity industry experts. The attackers nonetheless obtained some limited customer information, including email addresses, phone numbers and postal addresses.

TechCrunch notes that, on July 31, a seller on a cybercrime forum claimed to have around 30,000 customer data records from ADT, but that claim has not been verified.

ADT partners with Google around Nest hardware being a key component of the company’s home security systems, with even bigger plans to leverage Nest with its latest generation of hardware. It’s not clear if this hack has any implications for the connection with Google, but it seems relatively unlikely.

