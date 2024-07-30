Google’s Nest x Yale lock continues to be forgotten, won’t be used in ADT’s new security system

Following the transition to Google Home in recent years, Google has seemingly forgotten about the wonderful Nest x Yale smart door lock, and now that lock is being forgotten yet again with the debut of ADT’s new security system and integrations.

Last week we exclusively reported that ADT had launched its latest heavily upgraded security system with a lot of inspiration from Google’s Nest Secure (RIP). Now, ADT is shedding a bit more light on its plans for “Trusted Neighbor,” a new feature which will leverage Google’s Nest ecosystem and this new hardware to intelligently grant access to your home.

When ADT first teased that feature back in May, the company made it clear that much of it would rely on a good smart lock.

We now know that that smart lock, or at least the first compatible model, will be the Yale Assure Lock 2. That was first announced by Yale in an earnings call last week. ADT has since confirmed that in more detail to The Verge. The lock can connect over Z-Wave to ADT’s system and, when “Trusted Neighbor” is active, can unlock the door for an approved visitor. ADT’s new system largely relies on DECT/ULE frequencies as we reported on last week, but can also leverage Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for other devices.

ADT teases that there will be more options for a smart lock in the future.

How will “Trusted Neighbor” work? There are still details we don’t know for certain, but ADT has shared a preview of the in-app experience for a visitor that explains a notification will be sent when access is available, how to use the door lock, and more.

But, there’s an obvious question with all of this.

Since “Trusted Neighbor” and ADT’s whole system relies so heavily on Google Nest, why not just use the Nest x Yale smart lock? There’s no firm answer just yet (we’ll be checking with ADT if it’s a possibility), but there are plenty of reasoning points to look at.

Firstly, Google hasn’t even bothered to fully port the Nest x Yale lock over to the Google Home app. It still requires setup in the Nest app before it shows up in the Home app with limited controls. Beyond that, the Nest x Yale lock connects only through Google’s Nest Connect accessory, which uses Bluetooth and other means to connect the lock to the internet. That’d surely be a slower means of connection than the Assure Lock 2’s Z-Wave connection which works locally with ADT’s new base station.

The future of the Nest x Yale lock is wildly uncertain for the time being, but it’s very clear that Google’s partners are moving on.

