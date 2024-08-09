Pixel 9: All of the last-minute leaks [Video]

As seems to be customary, we know a great deal about Google’s latest smartphone series before they officially launch. The last-minute leaks are seriously piling up for the Pixel 9 — here’s everything you need to know.

Google has set an earlier than usual August 13, as the official launch date for the latest device cohort. However, the Pixel 9 leaks started early with renders appearing in early 2024. Since then, information has steadily dripped out into the ether, and now we have a much clearer picture of what Google plans to unveil on stage in the coming days.

Devices

https://youtu.be/6RsAkbxlO88

We all know by now that we’re getting four new Google Pixel phones for late-2024. Leaks told us early on that there will be a small Pixel 9, a marginally larger Pixel 9 Pro, a big Pixel 9 Pro “XL,” and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

By splitting the Pixel 9 Pro into two sizes, you can finally get a small Pro-tier device or go for a larger form factor with the Pro XL or even the Pro Fold. Google is giving us lots of options this year.

Design

We’re also seeing a notable departure from the curved, rounded aesthetic that defined previous Pixel generations this time around. While the Pixel 9 series retains some familiar elements, it introduces a fresh design language that leans towards a more angular and modern look.

Google is embracing a sharper, more angular aesthetic with flat edges. One negative connotation of this design choice is that it echoes the trend set by Apple’s iPhone series. This might pose some comfort issues as sharp corners can dig into hands, but with a case that can be mitigated very easily.

Early hands-on leaks show that Google is introducing uniform bezels around the screens of all Pixel 9 models to complement the flat displays. This aesthetic shift creates a cleaner and more symmetrical look, enhancing the devices’ overall visual appeal.

The iconic camera bar, while still technically present, is undergoing a transformation. It now protrudes from the device’s back in a rounded shape, rather than being integrated into the frame. This design choice takes cues from the original Pixel Fold floating camera bar – except its just more rounded this time. The material used for the camera bar remains undisclosed, but it’s expected to be a premium option that complements the overall design.

Colors

The Pixel 9 series is introducing a vibrant color palette that should offer something for everyone. The standard Pixel 9 will be available in four distinct hues: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green. The latter is particularly striking, offering a refreshing take on the mint green trend. While renders showcase a matte finish, the final product is rumored to have a glossy back panel while the side rails will be matte. We hope it looks better in the real world than in renders.

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL take a slightly more subdued approach to color. This duo will be offered in Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel. Compared to the Pixel 9, these shades are more muted, with the Rose color being a prime example. The matte finish and glossy side rails of the Pro models create a unique visual contrast despite the annoyance of scratches and scuffs being

Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is limited to just two color options: Obsidian and Porcelain. This is a disappointing choice considering the device’s premium positioning and the wider range of colors available for the standard models. While we eagerly anticipate the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s arrival in September, we can only hope that future iterations will offer a more diverse color selection.

Specifications

The Tensor G4 processor will power the entire Pixel 9 series, and doesn’t promise major performance leaps. It continues to use a 4nm process like its predecessor, improvements are expected in areas like modem technology, potentially offering better 5G connectivity. The G4 will likely feature upgraded AI and machine learning capabilities, enhancing tasks like voice recognition and photography, which are key to the Pixel experience. Overall, the Tensor G4 aims to deliver a smoother, more responsive user experience.

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display 6.24-inch / 1080 x 2,424 / 120Hz / 425 PPI

1,800 nits (HDR) 6.34-inch / 1280 x 2,856 / 120Hz / 494 PPI

2,050 nits (HDR) 6.73-inch / 1344 x 2,992 / 120Hz / 487 PPI

2,050 nits (HDR) 7.6-inch / QXGA+ / 120Hz (Internal)

6.3-inch / FHD+ / 120Hz (External) Processor Tensor G4 Tensor G4 Tensor G4 Tensor G4 Storage 128/256GB 128/256/512GB 256/512GB 256/512GB Memory 12GB 16GB 16GB 16GB Battery 4,700mAh 5,050mAh 5,400mAh 4,800mAh

Leaks indicate that Pixel 9 is will feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing users with smooth and vibrant visuals. It’s set to have a 4,700mAh battery, slightly larger than its predecessor, ensuring better battery life. This model aims to balance performance with efficiency with just enough of the “premium” features.

For those seeking the “true” Pixel experience, the Pixel 9 Pro will offer a 6.34-inch LTPO OLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate but with a higher resolution QHD+ display for sharper images and videos. It is expected to house a 5,050mAh battery, supporting longer usage times.

Biometric unlocks are set for an upgrade this year courtesy of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. That’s new for the Pixel series, but the tech has been on the Galaxy S series lineup for a few years now. Hopefully, it will unlock more reliably than an optical reader.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold marks Google’s entry into the foldable phone market. This model is anticipated to feature a 7.6-inch internal display when unfolded, providing a tablet-like experience, while the external display will be around 6.3 inches, maintaining usability when the device is folded. The foldable device is expected to have a 4,800mAh battery to handle the increased power demands of dual displays.

Cameras

According to the latest leaks, all Pixel 9 cameras are getting some upgrades across the entire system. This could provide a noticeable leap over the Pixel 8 series after some minimal changes from the Pixel 7 camera array.

The base Pixel 9 will come with the now-standard dual camera system, but it’ll have a 50MP main sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide. Leaked information suggests this main sensor is a new variant of the Samsung GN sensor, which promises improved light sensitivity and faster autofocus, ensuring high-quality images in various lighting conditions.

The ultra-wide camera offers a 120-degree field of view, ideal for capturing landscapes and group photos. Autofocus is coming to the selfie camera on the Pixel 9 too, something that is missing on the Pixel 8 and older.

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro Fold Main 50MP (Samsung GNK) 50MP (Samsung GNK) 64MP (Sony IMX787) Ultra-wide 64 MP (Sony IMX858) 50MP (Sony IMX858) 12MP (Samsung 3LU) Telephoto ❌ 50MP (Sony IMX858) 10.5MP (Samsung 3J1) Selfie 11 MP 50MP (Sony IMX858) 10MP inner + outer (Samsung 3K1)

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will feature identical camera setups, with Google heavily relying on the Sony IMX858 sensor this year. This 50MP sensor, which is also used for the ultra-wide camera in the Pixel 9, is employed in all the cameras on the Pro models except for the primary lens, including the front-facing camera.

While the IMX858 offers a modest upgrade for the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, its use in the front camera is particularly noteworthy. Designed primarily for rear-facing cameras, this 50MP sensor is a huge step up for the Pixel 9 Pro. The temperature sensor is sticking around as a remnant of the Pixel 8 Pro – which feels like a dumb inclusion.

Leaks suggest the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is in for some strange hardware changes and potential downgrades. It’s using the same 48MP Sony IMX787 main sensor, but the ultrawide is switching to a Samsung 3LU sensor rated at 12MP. Expect the same telephoto zoom range from the 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 sensor. The inner selfie camera is set for a bump to 10MP, and the outer selfie camera is also 10MP but dropped from 10.5MP.

Features

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 series is set to introduce a whole host of exclusive features, including satellite-based messaging support through Android 15’s non-terrestrial networks (NTNs). This makes the Pixel 9 the first device to support Android’s native satellite communication.

In addition to satellite capabilities, the Pixel 9 will debut new AI-driven features under the “Google AI” branding. This includes the “Studio” app, an evolution of the Creative Assistant, which will offer advanced generative AI tools for creating custom stickers and possibly more, similar to Apple’s Image Playground. Another notable feature, “Pixel Screenshots,” will enhance the utility of screenshots by adding metadata like app names and web links, allowing users to search for and interact with their screenshots using AI.

The Pixel 9 series will also introduce the Add Me feature, which lets users merge two group selfies into one, ensuring everyone is captured in the photo. Annoyingly, one leak suggests that the Pixel 9 series will launch running Android 14 rather than Android 15. Just when the update will arrive is also a mystery.

Pricing

While official pricing for the Pixel 9 series hasn’t been confirmed, recent trends and leaks suggest some distinct potential price points. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro launched with a notable price increase compared to their predecessors, commanding $699 and $999, respectively. Given this upward trajectory, expectations are high for a further price bump with the Pixel 9 series.

Industry insiders predict a starting price of around $799 for the Pixel 9, $999 for the Pixel 9 Pro, and a hefty $1,099 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to start at $1,799 for the 256GB storage variant. These figures align with the premium positioning Google is aiming for with its flagship lineup.

The only proposed pre-order bonus appears to be a year of the Gemini Advanced subscription for anyone who purchases the Pixel 9 series at launch. This pales in comparison to the free Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch offers available to early adopters in recent years.

We don’t need leaks for an approximate launch timeframe as Google is set to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series on August 13th at Made by Google. This marks a significant departure from the company’s usual October launch window, suggesting a more aggressive strategy to potentially beat Apple to the punch.

Following the event’s conclusion, pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to open immediately. While specific availability details are still under wraps, historical release patterns suggest a potential on-shelf date as early as August 22nd. This accelerated timeline underscores Google’s intent to capitalize on the new devices’ early momentum and potentially gain a competitive edge over rivals.