Google Home app starts getting upgraded Nest Thermostat controls on older models

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 10 2024 - 6:05 pm PT
1 Comment

For the new Nest Learning Thermostat, the Google Home app is launching a revamped page to control the temperature and other settings. And, as it turns out, that might come to older models as well.

The new Google Home UI for the Nest Learning Thermostat more closely mirrors the Thermostat’s UI within the Home app itself. Details are then shown underneath including controls for heating or cooling, the current indoor temperature and humidity, and more.

While it’d be reasonable to assume the new UI would only be available to the updated model, it appears that’s not the case.

The folks over at Android Police noticed on an older generation of the Nest Thermostat that the updated Google Home app UI is has suddenly appeared. It’s not mentioned which thermostat is being used here, but it’s one from the legacy Nest app, so not the 2020 model that sells for $129. Our best guess based on the UI is that this is from the Nest Thermostat E.

Alongside the updated controls page, the temperature controls on the Favorites page is updated with a larger design that includes the ability to adjust the temperature without entering the full controls page.

We’re not seeing this change on our end, notably, and there aren’t any other reports just yet either. If you’re seeing this update, let us know in the comments below.

Google’s new Nest Learning Thermostat is now available for pre-order for $279 and ships later this month.

Comments

Guides

