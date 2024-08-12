Files by Google adds Circle to Search for images, preps AI summaries

After redesigning Recents on the homescreen, Files by Google now has a shortcut for Circle to Search when viewing images.

Above the edit FAB when viewing a fullscreen image is a smaller floating action button. Google is testing two icons, with the first being a magnifying glass and AI sparkle, which is the one used by the Files app for its Smart Search capability. The second design is the more recognizable Google Lens logo. To date, Circle to Search doesn’t have an official icon.

Tapping simply launches Circle to Search, thus saving you from long-pressing on the navigation handle. Notably, this sends the full image to CtS without any Files by Google UI.

This Circle to Search FAB in Files by Google is a server-side update for those in the beta channel.

Meanwhile, the latest beta (version 1.4515.x) today reveals how “AI-generated summaries” are coming for “files containing text.” You will be able to disable/enable in Settings. This will presumably leverage on-device Gemini Nano.

<string name=”settings_enable_smart_description_title”>Show summaries</string>

<string name=”settings_enable_smart_description_summary”>Show AI-generated summaries of files containing text</string>

