Android 15: Screenshot preview redesign, Markup preps gen AI stickers

Android 15 Beta 3 makes some tweaks to the screenshot preview UI, while revealing work on Pixel-exclusive generative AI stickers.

The redesign sees the screenshot preview appear above a new pill-shaped container with circular Share and Markup buttons. This replaces the more compact side-by-side approach.

Old vs. new

However, it’s not clear if this stacked look is the final design or a bug. When copying text or images, it’s the old layout with the updated pill shape, while the new version looks slightly odd when there are just two actions. If it is intentional, Google might be elevating screenshot previews.

Meanwhile, as of Beta 3, the screenshot UI uses a light background even when the system dark theme is enabled.

Speaking of Markup, Android 15 Beta 3 reveals the existence of a new “Creative Assistant” app/service that is exclusive to Pixel devices.

<package android: name=”com.google.android.apps.pixel.creativeassistant”/>

It will integrate with the screenshot editing tool, and looks to let you generate (“remix”) and apply stickers to images. Markup, which has otherwise not changed with this beta, already lets you crop, add text, draw, and highlight. Besides the screenshot preview, it’s integrated into the system Share sheet, Google Photos, and Files app.

Given that Creative Assistant asks for an AICore permission, stickers might be generated using an on-device model. It might make for a fun expressive feature that offers a more end-to-end experience than Gemini’s image generation.

