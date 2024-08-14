 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 Pro shipping dates are slipping later into September, Pixel 9 Pro Fold partially out of stock

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 14 2024 - 9:10 am PT
22 Comments

Arguably the most-anticipated new device in Google’s Pixel 9 series is the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, and it seems initial demand reflects that, with shipping times for the new option already slipping.

Google’s Pixel 9 lineup is set to start shipping on August 22, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launching in early September. But it seems that there’s already a bit of a delay going on wth the smaller device.

The Pixel 9 Pro is set to start shipping on September 4, but some models are already seeing delays of a week or two. The biggest delay is on the base “Hazel” variant, which won’t ship (at least to our test address in North Carolina) until September 17.

Most variants are shipping starting on September 10, roughly a week’s delay.

  • Porcelain 128GB: Sept 10-17
  • Porcelain 256GB: Sept 10-17
  • Porcelain 512GB: Sept 4-10
  • Rose Quartz 256GB: Sept 10-17
  • Hazel 128GB: Sept 17-24
  • Hazel 256GB: Sept 10-17
  • Hazel 512GB: Sept 10-17
  • Obsidian 128GB: Sept 10-17
  • Obsidian 256GB: Sept 10-17
  • Obsidian 512GB: Sept 10-17
  • Obsidian 1TB: Sept 4-10

Pre-orders of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro are not yet open at all other retailers, with Best Buy marking the device as “coming soon.” Pre-orders at Amazon, though, are both open and not as delayed as the Google Store.

Meanwhile, Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are still on track to ship by August 22-23 for almost all variants.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also seeing some early stock issues. The “Porcelain” Pixel 9 Pro Fold is completely out of stock already, with the “Obsidian” model still shipping during the first week of September. This mirrors the launch situation with the original Pixel Fold, which seemed to be limited in the availability of its “Porcelain” color.

These shipping times will likely be in flux for the next few days, but it’s definitely noteworthy to see how the initial demand is affecting availability.

Did you pre-order a Pixel 9 series device? Let us know in the comments below.

More on Pixel 9:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications