Pixel 9 Pro shipping dates are slipping later into September, Pixel 9 Pro Fold partially out of stock

Arguably the most-anticipated new device in Google’s Pixel 9 series is the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, and it seems initial demand reflects that, with shipping times for the new option already slipping.

Google’s Pixel 9 lineup is set to start shipping on August 22, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launching in early September. But it seems that there’s already a bit of a delay going on wth the smaller device.

The Pixel 9 Pro is set to start shipping on September 4, but some models are already seeing delays of a week or two. The biggest delay is on the base “Hazel” variant, which won’t ship (at least to our test address in North Carolina) until September 17.

Most variants are shipping starting on September 10, roughly a week’s delay.

Porcelain 128GB: Sept 10-17

Porcelain 256GB: Sept 10-17

Porcelain 512GB: Sept 4-10

Rose Quartz 256GB: Sept 10-17

Hazel 128GB: Sept 17-24

Hazel 256GB: Sept 10-17

Hazel 512GB: Sept 10-17

Obsidian 128GB: Sept 10-17

Obsidian 256GB: Sept 10-17

Obsidian 512GB: Sept 10-17

Obsidian 1TB: Sept 4-10

Pre-orders of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro are not yet open at all other retailers, with Best Buy marking the device as “coming soon.” Pre-orders at Amazon, though, are both open and not as delayed as the Google Store.

Meanwhile, Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are still on track to ship by August 22-23 for almost all variants.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also seeing some early stock issues. The “Porcelain” Pixel 9 Pro Fold is completely out of stock already, with the “Obsidian” model still shipping during the first week of September. This mirrors the launch situation with the original Pixel Fold, which seemed to be limited in the availability of its “Porcelain” color.

These shipping times will likely be in flux for the next few days, but it’s definitely noteworthy to see how the initial demand is affecting availability.

Did you pre-order a Pixel 9 series device? Let us know in the comments below.

