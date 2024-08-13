When the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship

Besides launching the Pixel 9 with Android 14, another impact of Google’s decision to host its annual hardware event about two months early are the staggered ship dates.

The first new Google product in the coming weeks will be the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat on Tuesday, August 20.

Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will hit store shelves on Thursday, August 22. This is fairly straightforward and a normal length of time between the announcement and retail availability.

The Pixel 9 Pro — which is a new product/size in the lineup — and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will ship on Wednesday, September 4. For the foldable, this is much sooner than the 1.5 months between announcement and launch of the original.

Less than a week later you have the Pixel Watch 3 on Tuesday, September 10. This is very much a departure from the past two years where it was a side-by-side launch with the phones.

Next is the Google TV Streamer on Tuesday, September 24

The last item in the family is the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on Thursday, September 26. Both the 2nd-gen Pixel Buds (over 5 months) and Pixel Buds Pro (2.5 months) had gaps between unveil and launch, with Google doing better this round. That said, releasing new headphones with phones makes much more sense.

Nest Learning Thermostat August 20 Pixel 9 August 22 Pixel 9 Pro XL August 22 Pixel 9 Pro September 4 Pixel 9 Pro Fold September 4 Pixel Watch 3 September 10 Google TV Streamer September 24 Pixel Buds Pro 2 September 26