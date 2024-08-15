Google Home app redesigns Nest Thermostat controls, rolling out now [U]

For the new Nest Learning Thermostat, the Google Home app is launching a revamped page to control the temperature and other settings. And, as it turns out, that’s coming to older models as well.

The new Google Home UI for the Nest Learning Thermostat more closely mirrors the Thermostat’s UI within the Home app itself. Details are then shown underneath including controls for heating or cooling, the current indoor temperature and humidity, and more.

While it’d be reasonable to assume the new UI would only be available to the updated model, it appears that’s not the case.

The folks over at Android Police noticed on an older generation of the Nest Thermostat that the updated Google Home app UI is has suddenly appeared. It’s not mentioned which thermostat is being used here, but it’s one from the legacy Nest app, so not the 2020 model that sells for $129. Our best guess based on the UI is that this is from the Nest Thermostat E.

Update 8/15: As the debut of Google’s new Nest Learning Thermostat gets closer, this new UI is rolling out more widely to users of older Nest Thermostat models. Over the past few days we’ve spotted reports of many more users seeing the updated design. Models with support include the 2020 Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen), so it appears the updated UI will be available to all Thermostats.

Notably, the 2015 Nest Learning Thermostat shows temperature sensors in the Home app just like the new model will (pictured above).

We’ve added some user screenshots of the updated UI to the gallery below. This update appears to be rolling out server-side, but isn’t available to all users just yet.

Alongside the updated controls page, the temperature controls on the Favorites page is updated with a larger design that includes the ability to adjust the temperature without entering the full controls page.

Google’s new Nest Learning Thermostat is now available for pre-order for $279 and ships later this month.

