 Skip to main content

Chipolo trackers for Android’s Find My Device network are now shipping immediately

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 16 2024 - 1:30 pm PT
3 Comments

After a rocky launch for Android’s Find My Device network, Chipolo is finally shipping its trackers for the network as you order them, eliminating any added wait time.

Through Chipolo’s website, the One Point and Card Point are both now immediately available for purchase and shipping. In the US, standard shipping will get a tracker into your hands in 2-9 days, while express shipping is in 1-3 days.

Chipolo’s One Point and Card Point are very simple trackers designed to be used with Android’s new network. They pair quickly and can be used to find the location of an item. The One Point has a replaceable battery while the Card Point needs to be replaced entirely after two years (a discount on a replacement is provided).

Prior to this week, Chipolo’s trackers were still on “pre-order,” with shipping delayed by around a week or more from the point of order.

Chipolo is also due to start selling these trackers on Amazon at some point, but there’s no word on when that will happen.

Pebblebee, one of the only other companies making Find My Device trackers, caught up on its backorders about two weeks ago with orders also currently shipping immediately.

More on Find My Device:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Find My Device

Find My Device
Chipolo

Chipolo

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications