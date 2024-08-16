Chipolo trackers for Android’s Find My Device network are now shipping immediately

After a rocky launch for Android’s Find My Device network, Chipolo is finally shipping its trackers for the network as you order them, eliminating any added wait time.

Through Chipolo’s website, the One Point and Card Point are both now immediately available for purchase and shipping. In the US, standard shipping will get a tracker into your hands in 2-9 days, while express shipping is in 1-3 days.

Chipolo’s One Point and Card Point are very simple trackers designed to be used with Android’s new network. They pair quickly and can be used to find the location of an item. The One Point has a replaceable battery while the Card Point needs to be replaced entirely after two years (a discount on a replacement is provided).

Prior to this week, Chipolo’s trackers were still on “pre-order,” with shipping delayed by around a week or more from the point of order.

Chipolo is also due to start selling these trackers on Amazon at some point, but there’s no word on when that will happen.

Pebblebee, one of the only other companies making Find My Device trackers, caught up on its backorders about two weeks ago with orders also currently shipping immediately.

More on Find My Device:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram