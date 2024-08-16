Google will apparently start selling the original Pixel Fold again

Google stopped selling the original Pixel Fold earlier this week alongside the debut of its sequel, but the company apparently isn’t done with its first foldable just yet.

After less than a year on sale, Google removed the original Pixel Fold from its store earlier this week just after the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was announced. This was alongside the removal of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro too.

The change wasn’t a huge surprise, but apparently it might not be a permanent move.

Speaking to the folks over at Android Central, Google says that the original Pixel Fold will go back on sale after the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is made available (presumably referring to when pre-orders end in early September). There’s no word on whether or not the device will come with a discount, though, which remains up in the air given that Google didn’t discount the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when their sequels debuted this week.

The strategy of removing the Pixel Fold from its store entirely – and going as far as redirecting links to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – only to bring it back a few weeks later is very odd, but we’ll be curious to see what it all looks like in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the rest of the Pixel 9 series are available for pre-order now.

