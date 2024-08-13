 Skip to main content

Why Google changed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s displays so much, and why it’s a good thing

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 13 2024 - 11:30 am PT
1 Comment

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a drastic update from the Pixel Fold that launched before it, especially when it comes to the aspect ratio of the two displays. The reason for the change, though, is a good thing.

The original Pixel Fold broke the mold for book-style foldables. It had a short and wide outer display that opened up into wide landscape canvas. It made for a stark contrast to devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that launched around the same time, which was much taller inside, and far more narrow on the outside.

Google’s choice was great for tablet apps and media consumption, but it had some downsides too.

Android apps today aren’t always ready for book-style foldables because they’re not always ready for tablets. If a foldable’s inner display is taller and closer to portrait, it tends to work fine with most apps, even if you’re not taking full advantage of the screen size. You lose much more going landscape, as apps that aren’t optimized will often just take up a very tiny portion of the screen.

That’s exactly why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s displays are changing.

During our hands-on time with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the rest of the new Pixel lineup, Google explained that one of the biggest reasons for such a huge shift between the Pixel Fold’s displays and this new setup is that it’s simply better optimized for apps on both displays, where the original really only made sense for the outer panel. But, even then, the short and wide aspect ratio felt very different from most modern smartphones.

That’s the other advantage to this new setup. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s outer display is virtually identical to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, a goal that Google directly had when designing it. Combined with the thinner hardware, it results in a foldable that, when closed, just feels like a normal phone.

The passport-like design of the original Fold will be missed by many, of course, but it seems that Google’s new take on foldables is the better option on the whole. That’s an argument we made before the Pixel Fold even came out in the first place.

What do you think of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s new aspect ratio and displays? Let’s discuss in the comments!

Jordan Floyd contributed to this article.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen.

