Google stops selling the original Pixel Fold and Pixel 7, 7 Pro

In an unsurprising move, Google has discontinued the original Pixel Fold following the debut of its sequel, as well as pulling the plug on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Marked as “no longer available” in the lead-up to today’s Pixel 9 series launch event, the original Pixel Fold is no longer for sale. This is notable because, in years prior, Google kept selling the previous generations at a discounted price.

Beyond that, the direct link to the original Pixel Fold now redirects to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a drastic upgrade over its predecessor.

Google has also stopped selling the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The two devices were sold alongside Pixel 8 and 8 Pro for the past several months at $599 and $899. Pixel 7a is still for sale, though, at $499 (the same price as Pixel 8a).

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro also remain in the lineup alongside the Pixel 9 series at $699 and $999.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram