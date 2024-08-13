Google stops selling the original Pixel Fold and Pixel 7, 7 Pro

In an unsurprising move, Google has discontinued the original Pixel Fold following the debut of its sequel, as well as pulling the plug on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Marked as “no longer available” in the lead-up to today’s Pixel 9 series launch event, the original Pixel Fold is no longer for sale. This is notable because, in years prior, Google kept selling the previous generations at a discounted price.
Beyond that, the direct link to the original Pixel Fold now redirects to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a drastic upgrade over its predecessor.
Google has also stopped selling the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The two devices were sold alongside Pixel 8 and 8 Pro for the past several months at $599 and $899. Pixel 7a is still for sale, though, at $499 (the same price as Pixel 8a).
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro also remain in the lineup alongside the Pixel 9 series at $699 and $999.
More on Google Pixel:
- When the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship
- The Pixel Watch 2 price drops to $249 after Watch 3 launch
- Google Pixel 9 series uses the same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as Samsung
Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments