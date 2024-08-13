 Skip to main content

Google stops selling the original Pixel Fold and Pixel 7, 7 Pro

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 13 2024 - 1:45 pm PT
In an unsurprising move, Google has discontinued the original Pixel Fold following the debut of its sequel, as well as pulling the plug on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Marked as “no longer available” in the lead-up to today’s Pixel 9 series launch event, the original Pixel Fold is no longer for sale. This is notable because, in years prior, Google kept selling the previous generations at a discounted price.

Beyond that, the direct link to the original Pixel Fold now redirects to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a drastic upgrade over its predecessor.

Google has also stopped selling the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The two devices were sold alongside Pixel 8 and 8 Pro for the past several months at $599 and $899. Pixel 7a is still for sale, though, at $499 (the same price as Pixel 8a).

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro also remain in the lineup alongside the Pixel 9 series at $699 and $999.

