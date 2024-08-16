 Skip to main content

What Pixel 9 device did you pre-order? [Poll]

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Aug 16 2024 - 5:00 am PT
Made by Google has come and gone and now pre-orders are live for the Pixel 9 series – but which did you go for?

There’s lot of new hardware to pick up this year, all at different price points, and all with a stand-out element.

At the foot of the summit this year is the Pixel 9. There are lots of improvements including a better 50MP ultrawide lens, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, and more. At $799, it’s not cheap but this premium package might be the perfect Pixel for you.

The Pixel 9 Pro could be the most interesting device in the lineup this year but pre-orders are not expected to ship for a few weeks. With the exact same footprint as the Pixel 9, the 9 Pro comes with all of the best internals, including 16GB RAM, triple camera system, QHD+ display, and all the trinkets found on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. There is a real lack of smaller, flagship-level smartphones, so we can foresee this handset becoming a very popular option among the vocal online tech fan audience, even at $999.

what pixel 9
what pixel 9

I'm not upgrading from my Pixel 8 pro. Maybe I would if the trade-in deals were as good in Europe as the US on the Google Store.

I did manage to get a very sharp (trade-in) deal through a third party last year, but I'll wait for the Pixel 10 this time anyway.

At the top of the candy bar totem, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers the big 6.8-inch screen, plus all the bells and whistles. At $1,099, it’s more expensive than ever, but all of the ingredients are there to make it the best Pixel to date.

Google has pushed out all the upgrades for the next-generation foldable. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is thinner and lighter but has a new form factor and some minor camera downgrades over the slab phone lineup. Can you stomach the $1,799 asking price, though? If you can, it’ll net a very impressive handset.

One of the biggest potential pain points for anyone looking to upgrade is the looming switch from Samsung-made Tensor to TSMC-fabricated chip next year. Google’s smartphones have not quite reached the performance heights of other Android flagships without drastically affecting the experience, so that might not matter to you.

Even so, you might not want or need to upgrade – another understandable decision. Now we know what the Pixel 9 has to offer you could even have your eye cast elsewhere. Either way we want to hear from you! Let us know what you’re doing via the survey below:

