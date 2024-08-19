Android Find My Device trackers are finally on Amazon as Pebblebee Clip gets its first discount

If you’ve been wanting a tracker for Android’s Find My Device network, Pebblebee is offering one of the first discounts we’ve seen with a few dollars off of the Pebblebee Clip.

The Pebblebee Clip is one of the first trackers for the Find My Device network on Android. The tracker has a round design with support for a clip that can attach to bags and other objects. It has a built-in battery that can be recharged via a standard USB-C port and, in our review, we found it to be one of the best options in terms of connection performance.

Now, it’s also on sale.

Already the cheapest of the lineup, the Pebblebee Clip usually costs $29.99. Currently, it’s on sale for $25.49. It’s the first discount we’ve seen on a Find My Device tracker, and also the lowest price available. Chipolo’s One Point usually undercuts this device at $28, while the new Moto Tag (with its coming UWB support) costs $29.99.

This sale isn’t extending on to other models, the Tag and Card. We’re not sure, though, how long this discount will last.

Pebblebee has also quietly expanded sales of the Clip for the Find My Device network to Amazon (again, only the Clip). The tracker sells for the same $29.99 but has a 15% coupon available on the page.

Meanwhile, Chipolo has also quietly expanded sales to Amazon within the past few days, but at higher prices – $34 for One Point (up from $28) and $39 for Card Point (up from $35). Orders start shipping next week (but are now shipping immediately via Chipolo’s own storefront).

The Moto Tag was technically the first Find My Device tracker to be available on Amazon, but only in a 4-pack, and currently out of stock.

