Here are all of the free channels available on Google TV

Google TV has always been a destination for finding content, and now there’s a ton more with the addition of free channels available directly on the homescreen. Here’s everything that’s available.

Rolling out now to all Google TV devices in the United States, there are in excess of 800 free live TV channels that stream everything from news to movies and so much more, all without costing you a dime. Some of these channels are built in, while others are powered by third-party apps.

Google TV free channels: What’s built in

Out of the box, for devices such as Chromecast with Google TV, you’ll get access to 77 total free live channels. These channels require no app installations or extra accounts. Just set up your Google TV device, go to the “Live” tab, and you’ll get all of these channels.

The full list is as follows.

Ion

NBC News Now

Dateline 24/7

Forensic Files

Unsolved Mysteries

Murder, She Wrote

Ion Mystery

New: Ion Plus

Reelz: Famous & Infamous

FilmRise: Hell’s Kitchen

Top Gear

New: FilmRise: Heartland

Anger Management Channel

Are We There Yet?

Antiques Roadshow US

Deal or No Deal

Family Feud

Hallmark Movies & More

Midsomer Murders

Newsmax2 (Newsmax TV)

New: FilmRise: The FBI Files

New: FilmRise: World’s Wildest Police Videos

CourtTV

New: CourtTV Legendary Trials

Law & Crime Stream

Paranormal Files

Divorce Court

New: Cheaters

New: Real Disaster Channel

New: Rig TV

Today All Day

Accuweather Now

NBC New York News

NBC Los Angeles News

NBC Chicago News

Reuters Now

Sky News

Scripps News

New: Yahoo Finance

New: CBC News Explore

Cheddar News

The Price is Right

New: Family Feud Classic

Game Show Central

New: Supermarket Sweep Celebrity Name Game

Impossible – Quiz Show

Motortrend Fast TV

Speedvision

Powernation

Baywatch

Classic Doctor Who

New: Johnny Carson TV

Family Affair Channel

Wu Tang Collection

Alien Nation

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Bounce XL

FailArmy

The Pet Collective

Laff More

Kevin’s Hart Lol Network

It’s Showtime at the Apollo

Just for Laughs Gags

Dry Bar Comedy

Universal Crime

New: FilmRise: True Crime

BritBox Mysteries

Xumo Crime

New: FilmRise: Horror

FilmRise: Action

MovieSphere

Shades of Black

Maverick Black Cinema

FilmRise: Free Movies

Xumo Movies

New: FilmRise: Western

New: Grit Xtra

Xumo Free Westerns

Documentary+

America’s Test Kitchen

Lidia’s Kitchen

The Jamie Oliver Channel

Tastemade

BBC Food

This Old House

Antiques Roadshow UK

New: Property & Reno

At Home With Family Handyman

Love Nature BBC Earth

PBS Nature

BBC Home & Garden

Stingray Naturescape

Stingray Holidayscapes

PGA Tour

World Poker Tour

PokerGo

TNA Wrestling

PFL MMA

Swerve Combat

Bein Sports Xtra

ACC Digital Network

DraftKings Network

Outdoor America

Outside

Great American Adventures

OutTV Proud

Circle

IHeartCountry

Stingray Hot Country

IHeart90s

Stingray Greatest Hits

Stingray Remember the 80s

Stingray Classic Rock

Stingray Easy Listening

Stingray Smooth Jazz

Stingray Soul Storm

Telemundo Al Dia

New: Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Estrella News

EstrellaTV

Latino Vibes

Telemundo Accion

Telemundo Romance

Cine Romantico

Kocowa K-Drama

Demand Africa

NBC News South Florida

NBC News Washington DC

NBC News Dallas Fort Worth

NBC News SF Bay Area

NBC News Boston

NBC News Connecticut

NBC News Philadelphia

NBC News San Diego

Google is constantly updating this list, too, so check back for new additions.

Update 8/19: Over the past few months, over a dozen more channels have been added to Google TV’s lineup. These include more game show, reality, and news channels.

Google TV’s catalog of free channels as of August now contains over 130 channels, up 50 from launch, with 136 total channels. We’ve revised the list above completely to match not only new additions, but also the current order in which Google displays these channels in its guide.

Notably, we also first reported recently that Google TV is soon to rebrand free channels as “Google TV Freeplay.”

What other channels are free on Google TV?

Beyond those 117 built-in channels, Google TV also provides free live channels from a variety of third-party apps. These include channels from:

Channels are all listed together in the same guide, but picking a channel from one of these other providers will launch the associated app, which you’ll need to have installed. Some of those services require an account, but they still won’t charge you.

How to pick your favorite live channels on Google TV

With hundreds of channels available and no number pad to quickly get between them, Google TV’s “favorite channels” feature really comes in handy. As pictured below, this works rather simply. Find the channel you want to add as a favorite, click on its name, and then a new “Favorites” category will be added to the top of the “Live” tab. This works with channels from any source, paid or free.

Are free channels available on Android TV?

At this time, Google is only offering free live TV channels on Google TV, not on the older Android TV experience. You’ll find Android TV on devices such as the Nvidia Shield TV and other devices produced before 2021. At this point, most devices are running Google TV instead.

However, Google has expressed interest in bringing these live channels to Android TV, but at a later time that hasn’t been confirmed.

We also plan to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

Originally published 4/28/2023 – Last updated 8/19/2024