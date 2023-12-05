 Skip to main content

Android TV adding ‘Free TV Channels’ app that shows up on your homescreen

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 5 2023 - 5:15 pm PT
1 Comment
android tv homescreen

In a new update, Android TV is putting free channels from Google TV front and center, with the channels now appearing on the homescreen right along with your favorite apps.

Rolling out now, Android TV users will begin seeing the same free channels available on Google TV on their homescreen with a new shortcut that appears alongside apps. The new app lets users skip over to the “Live” tab and specifically into the 115+ free channels that Google has built out over the past year.

Google explains:

Starting today and over the next few weeks on Android TV devices in the U.S., you will see a shortcut to free channels in the Favorite Apps row on your home screen. Free channels from Google TV includes everything from local news to movies to sports, all of which are available without the need for additional downloads, payments, or subscriptions. 

Now, this isn’t to be confused with how Google TV (as found on Chromecast and newer TVs from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and more) shows free channels. There, the homescreen may integrate a channel or two into recommendations or the featured slider, but there’s no “app” to stream them.

This change only applies to Android TV, as found on devices such as the Nvidia Shield as well as older TVs from TCL, Hisense, and other brands. This isn’t the first time the free channels have been available, as they first arrived in May, but this does bring them to a more visible location.

You’ll only see this on the “Discover” layout, and only in the United States. Google says that the new “Free TV Channels” app shortcut will appear in your favorite apps list, though it’s unclear if you can remove it from that list, but it does seem you can at least choose the location. We’ve reached out to Google for further clarification on this.

The new “Free TV Channels” shortcut is rolling out over the “next few weeks.”

More on Android TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform …
Google TV

Google TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.